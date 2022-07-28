Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 475,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 515,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Cepton Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Recommended Stories

