Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 475,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 515,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.