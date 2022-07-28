C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

C&F Financial stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.48. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

