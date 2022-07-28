CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

GIB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

