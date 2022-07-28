Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys £21,325 in Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse purchased 426,500 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £21,325 ($25,692.77).

LON:CMH opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.11. Chamberlin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

