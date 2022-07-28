Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys £21,325 in Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse purchased 426,500 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £21,325 ($25,692.77).
Chamberlin Price Performance
LON:CMH opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.11. Chamberlin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Chamberlin
Featured Stories
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.