ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

CCXI opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.81. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

