Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.27.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CHK opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,556,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.