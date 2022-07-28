Chia Network (XCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00033032 BTC.
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Buying and Selling Chia Network
