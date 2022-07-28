China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for China Life Insurance in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for China Life Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Life Insurance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

