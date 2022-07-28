China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Articles
