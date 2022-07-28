Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,499.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,156. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,320.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

