Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Price Target Increased to CHF 10,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 1.8 %
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded down $197.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10,613.00. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9,646.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10,660.55. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $9,150.00 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
