Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Price Target Increased to CHF 10,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 1.8 %

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded down $197.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10,613.00. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9,646.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10,660.55. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $9,150.00 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

