Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Chubb worth $184,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.85. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $164.13 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

