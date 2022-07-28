ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 46,574 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $192,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,779 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.