ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

BXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

