ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

