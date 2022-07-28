ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,756 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Celestica worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 83.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 461,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

