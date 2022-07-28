Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.64 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.