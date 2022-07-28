Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3,090.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Sony Group stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.