Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on URI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.20.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $287.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

