Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 5.6%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 174,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 531,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloopen Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloopen Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 185,185 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cloopen Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

