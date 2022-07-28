Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.11. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 32,716 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.