CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 161350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.
CLP Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
CLP Company Profile
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
