CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 161350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CLP Cuts Dividend

CLP Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

