Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.23. 10,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 166,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
