Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.23. 10,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 166,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

