Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $108,690 and have sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.