Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

