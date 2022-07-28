Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

