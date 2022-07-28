Coldstack (CLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,934.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $186,987.04 and approximately $73,934.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.