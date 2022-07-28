Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 619,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,835,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

