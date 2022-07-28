Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial



Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

