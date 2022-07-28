Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 18,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,129. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 37.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

