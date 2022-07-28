Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

