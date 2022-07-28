Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $21,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

