Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a maintains rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $73.51. 22,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,129. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

