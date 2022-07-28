Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,531 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 9.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.