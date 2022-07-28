Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.33% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $56.01 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

