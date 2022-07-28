ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 87,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

