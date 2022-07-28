Contrasting Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Babylon and Field Trip Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 4 3 0 2.43 Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Field Trip Health has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,988.24%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Babylon.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.14 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.74 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.10

This table compares Babylon and Field Trip Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Field Trip Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Field Trip Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

