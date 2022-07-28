Contrasting Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.72%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.78) -2.46 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.10% -48.78% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -2,853.74%

Volatility and Risk

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

