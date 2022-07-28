Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of VLRS opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

