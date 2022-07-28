Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.