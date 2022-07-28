Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.