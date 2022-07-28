Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4,432.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

GLW stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

