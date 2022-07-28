Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 18.1% in the month of June. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $522.31 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

