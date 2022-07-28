Couloir Capital Raises Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target to C$2.22

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Couloir Capital to C$2.22 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Couloir Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.37 target price on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of STGO opened at C$1.09 on Monday. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$75.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

