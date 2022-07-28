Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 62879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

