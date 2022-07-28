CPChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,366.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.46 million and $93,366.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00219435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00518555 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

