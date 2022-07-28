Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.00 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

