Cred Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $66,205.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,823.52 or 0.99992933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003882 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

