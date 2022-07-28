Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.53 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting €54.45 ($55.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.01.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

