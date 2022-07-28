Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -192.29 and a beta of 2.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

